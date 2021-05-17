National Bank Financial Comments on Element Fleet Management Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:EFN)

Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSE:EFN) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Element Fleet Management in a report released on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$247.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$231.50 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TD Securities downgraded Element Fleet Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Element Fleet Management from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Cormark raised Element Fleet Management from a “reduce” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Element Fleet Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.00.

TSE:EFN opened at C$14.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.34 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.28. The company has a market cap of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 254.49, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.83. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$7.93 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

