National Bank Financial Comments on goeasy Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now anticipates that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.02. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s FY2021 earnings at $9.87 EPS.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Beacon Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of goeasy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$143.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$156.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, goeasy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$170.60.

TSE GSY opened at C$144.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a current ratio of 10.88. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.95. goeasy has a one year low of C$46.29 and a one year high of C$157.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$109.77.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$173.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$170.33 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.84%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Jason Mullins sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$128.38, for a total value of C$685,936.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,110,386.71. Also, Director David Ingram sold 13,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.35, for a total transaction of C$1,835,093.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 192,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,346,516.74. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,867 shares of company stock worth $3,988,371.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

