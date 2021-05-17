National Bank Financial Raises Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target to C$46.50

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BEI.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC raised their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$41.75 to C$41.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$44.00 to C$46.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.32.

Boardwalk REIT stock traded up C$0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$38.15. 115,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,453. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$36.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.17. Boardwalk REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$25.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

