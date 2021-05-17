National Bank Financial Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI)

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (TSE:HDI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Hardwoods Distribution in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.50 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hardwoods Distribution’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Hardwoods Distribution (TSE:HDI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$308.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$301.40 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HDI. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$42.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$37.50 to C$42.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$41.75.

Shares of Hardwoods Distribution stock opened at C$35.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$28.59. Hardwoods Distribution has a 12-month low of C$11.00 and a 12-month high of C$36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.17. The stock has a market cap of C$745.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Hardwoods Distribution’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.32%.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

