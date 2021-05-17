National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – National Bank Financial raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$17.95 billion during the quarter.

POW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.86.

Power Co. of Canada stock opened at C$37.52 on Monday. Power Co. of Canada has a 12 month low of C$19.00 and a 12 month high of C$37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.62, a current ratio of 17.90 and a quick ratio of 14.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.39 billion and a PE ratio of 12.18.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.