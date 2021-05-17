National Bank Financial Weighs in on Yellow Pages Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:Y)

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Yellow Pages in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $13.50 target price on the stock.

Get Yellow Pages alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Yellow Pages from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Yellow Pages from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

TSE:Y opened at C$13.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$12.36. The company has a market cap of C$376.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 525.54. Yellow Pages has a 52 week low of C$7.74 and a 52 week high of C$13.45.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$76.67 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.68%.

Yellow Pages Company Profile

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.