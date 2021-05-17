National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Sets New 1-Year High at $91.81

Shares of National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$91.81 and last traded at C$91.75, with a volume of 50512 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$91.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cormark upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$77.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$79.00 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC lowered their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$86.10.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$77.59. The stock has a market cap of C$30.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.81.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.67 by C$0.48. The business had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that National Bank of Canada will post 6.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Senior Officer Marc Knuepp sold 9,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$85.47, for a total value of C$853,637.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698 shares in the company, valued at C$59,655.48.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

