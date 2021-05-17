National Bankshares Raises Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Price Target to C$8.50

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) had its price target lifted by analysts at National Bankshares from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 6.38% from the stock’s previous close.

EXE has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price (up from C$6.50) on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.11.

EXE stock traded down C$0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting C$7.99. 132,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,683. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 442.45. Extendicare has a 52 week low of C$5.06 and a 52 week high of C$8.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$715.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$307.74 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extendicare will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

