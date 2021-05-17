National Bankshares Raises SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Price Target to C$30.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.18% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$29.21.

TSE SRU.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$29.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,993. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.18. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$19.25 and a twelve month high of C$29.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of C$4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

