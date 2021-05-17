National Bankshares Raises SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 36.05% from the stock’s current price.

SNC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC increased their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cfra set a C$35.00 target price on SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, SNC-Lavalin Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.19.

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock traded up C$0.17 on Monday, hitting C$32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 798,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,573. The stock has a market cap of C$5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52-week low of C$17.50 and a 52-week high of C$33.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.52.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. Analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

