National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.00.

NGG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get National Grid alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in National Grid by 610.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in National Grid by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 219.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

NGG opened at $65.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. National Grid has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.