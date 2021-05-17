National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.90 Million

Posted by on May 17th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post $81.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $82.69 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $330.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.60 million to $336.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $347.10 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $364.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NHI. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $40,753,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $13,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $11,028,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NHI opened at $67.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

See Also: What is the Current Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Health Investors (NHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI)

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.