National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.90 Million

Equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) will post $81.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Health Investors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $81.10 million to $82.69 million. National Health Investors reported sales of $84.17 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Health Investors will report full year sales of $330.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $324.60 million to $336.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $347.10 million, with estimates ranging from $330.00 million to $364.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Health Investors.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.88 million. National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on NHI. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $40,753,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,475,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,582,000 after purchasing an additional 266,783 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $13,864,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,983,000 after purchasing an additional 158,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $11,028,000. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NHI opened at $67.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.88. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $78.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.88. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.102 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

