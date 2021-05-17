National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Holdings Trimmed by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.08% of National Health Investors worth $2,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in National Health Investors by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

NHI stock opened at $67.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 13.13, a quick ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $78.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 56.94% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.102 dividend. This represents a $4.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 80.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

