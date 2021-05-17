NativeCoin One Day Volume Reaches $1,250.00 (N8V)

NativeCoin (CURRENCY:N8V) traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, NativeCoin has traded down 31.4% against the US dollar. One NativeCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC on exchanges. NativeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $1,250.00 worth of NativeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NativeCoin alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00077867 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002988 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.03 or 0.00323018 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00012492 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00033184 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00010710 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000181 BTC.

NativeCoin Profile

NativeCoin uses the hashing algorithm. NativeCoin’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,809,180 coins. NativeCoin’s official Twitter account is @n8vcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NativeCoin is www.n8vcoin.io . The Reddit community for NativeCoin is /r/wsxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NativeCoin is a diverse cryptocurrency designed specifically for use in Tribal casinos and other Tribal enterprises (for example hotels, restaurants, gas stations, convenience stores, and shopping/food establishments inside casinos just to name a few). As more and more Tribes work to develop shopping centers, amusement/recreation centers, and entertainment venues, the need for a sovereign, secure, and liquid currency rises. NativeCoin is tailored to the emerging uses Tribes are creating in every sector of gaming and their other integrated Tribal enterprises. With NativeCoin, Tribes will not only be able to use, own, and invest in their own money supply but will also have the ability to host online gaming portals. Gaming on this scale translates to tens of millions of gaming enthusiasts who will be able to reach Tribal casinos which were previously unavailable to them. “

Buying and Selling NativeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NativeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NativeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NativeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NativeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NativeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.