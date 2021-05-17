Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 5,864 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in CSX were worth $23,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CSX has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.70.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $101.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $61.62 and a 12-month high of $104.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s payout ratio is 26.86%.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 36,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.27, for a total transaction of $3,743,950.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,321.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Diana B. Sorfleet sold 30,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.48, for a total value of $3,128,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 61,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,322,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock worth $206,927,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

