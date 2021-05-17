Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $25.63 Million Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,951,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 87,851 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $25,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Savior LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day moving average is $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

