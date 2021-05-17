Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,438 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 37,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,441 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 81.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,522 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,274.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $678.85 and a 52 week high of $1,339.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,249.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,172.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.66 billion, a PE ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.61 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $804.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.89 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,255.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,077.86.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,250 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,253.50, for a total value of $1,566,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,722,309. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,243.00, for a total value of $1,243,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,712,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,142 shares of company stock worth $3,873,512 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

