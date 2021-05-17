Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,256 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $27,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Hamel Associates Inc. lifted its position in Truist Financial by 82.1% during the first quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 43,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 19,575 shares during the period. CCG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $10,963,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,967 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Shares of TFC opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.85. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.