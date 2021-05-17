Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 12,804 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,804 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Nasdaq worth $27,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Nasdaq by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 59.3% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $147.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.43.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.58, for a total value of $144,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $2,561,190. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ opened at $164.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $157.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.73. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.67 and a 52 week high of $166.79.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

