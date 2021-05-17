Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 211,365 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 211,365 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.18% of LKQ worth $22,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in LKQ by 756.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,112,482 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $180,164,000 after buying an additional 4,515,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 297,193.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,522,926 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,146,000 after buying an additional 3,521,741 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in LKQ by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,604,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $408,926,000 after buying an additional 1,454,741 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1,139.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,464,004 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,971,000 after buying an additional 1,345,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

LKQ stock opened at $50.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $22.97 and a 12 month high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

LKQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

