Navcoin Trading 19% Lower Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001048 BTC on popular exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $33.68 million and approximately $514,955.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 19% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009384 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00006228 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000354 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.04 or 0.00051428 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,714,461 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Buying and Selling Navcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.