NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.69. NCR reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $3.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%.

NCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark raised their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Shares of NYSE NCR opened at $48.31 on Monday. NCR has a one year low of $15.63 and a one year high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98.

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in NCR by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 855 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in NCR by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

