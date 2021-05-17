NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Reaches $5.68 on Exchanges

NEAR Protocol (CURRENCY:NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $5.68 or 0.00013002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 20% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.15 billion and approximately $188.60 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get NEAR Protocol alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.89 or 0.00077568 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.72 or 0.00322086 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.33 or 0.00032807 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00010630 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003362 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00005679 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 378,474,689 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org . NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog . NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NEARProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR is an open-source, decentralized platform with the potential to change how systems are designed, how applications are built and how the web itself works. It is a complex technology with a simple goal — allow developers and entrepreneurs to easily and sustainably build applications which secure high value assets like money and identity while making them performant and usable enough for consumers to access. NEAR provides a community-operated cloud infrastructure for deploying and running decentralized applications. It combines the features of a decentralized database with others of a serverless compute platform. The token which allows this platform to run also enables applications built on top of it to interact with each other in new ways. Together, these features allow developers to create censorship resistant back-ends for applications that deal with high stakes data like money, identity and assets and open-state components which interact seamlessly with each other. NEAR’s token economy is built around the NEAR token, a unit of value on the platform that enables token holders to use applications on NEAR, participate in network governance, and earn token rewards by staking to the network. “

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEAR Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEAR Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.