Needham & Company LLC Increases Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target to $130.00

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.18% from the company’s previous close.

BRKS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.11.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,798. The stock has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.67 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $37.03 and a 52-week high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 1,760 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $158,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brooks Automation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $781,598,000 after acquiring an additional 436,562 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,888,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,517,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,447,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,223,000 after purchasing an additional 108,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after acquiring an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Brooks Automation by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,291,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after buying an additional 88,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

