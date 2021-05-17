Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Neo Performance Materials in a research note issued to investors on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Neo Performance Materials’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$20.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cormark boosted their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

TSE:NEO opened at C$18.91 on Monday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$7.03 and a 52 week high of C$21.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$708.37 million and a PE ratio of -11.57.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.53 million.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

