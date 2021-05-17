NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $41.90

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.90, but opened at $45.59. NeoGames shares last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 12,302 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.
NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)
NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.
