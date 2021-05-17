NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) Shares Gap Up to $41.90

Shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.90, but opened at $45.59. NeoGames shares last traded at $46.04, with a volume of 12,302 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.67.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in NeoGames by 247.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter.

NeoGames Company Profile (NASDAQ:NGMS)

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

