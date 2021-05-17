Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Get Neptune Wellness Solutions alerts:

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 97.35% and a negative return on equity of 46.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEPT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.23. 796,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,073,977. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,500,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 287.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 409,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 303,530 shares during the period. Finally, Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $3,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neptune Wellness Solutions (NEPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.