Netrum Price Tops $0.0040 on Major Exchanges (NTR)

Netrum (CURRENCY:NTR) traded 74% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 17th. Netrum has a market cap of $8,478.56 and $39.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Netrum has traded 82.7% lower against the dollar. One Netrum coin can now be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Netrum alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000167 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 25.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Netrum Profile

NTR is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Netrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Netrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.