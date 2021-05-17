NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC) Trading 4.9% Higher

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NMTC)’s stock price shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.67. 5,330 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 41,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42.

About NeuroOne Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:NMTC)

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram (cEEG) and stereoelectroencephalography (sEEG) recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions for patients suffering from epilepsy, Parkinson's disease, dystonia, essential tremors, and other related brain related disorders.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroOne Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.