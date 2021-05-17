Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Market Capitalization Achieves $26.57 Million

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000367 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.79 or 0.00113985 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000438 BTC.

About Neutrino Dollar

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. It was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

