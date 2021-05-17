Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00002297 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $442.00 million and $22.82 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Neutrino USD Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 446,991,580 coins and its circulating supply is 446,991,028 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

