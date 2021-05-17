Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,493 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,592 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 8,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 3,591 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NIKE from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.29.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.07. 52,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,371,119. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.22. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.88 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $214.99 billion, a PE ratio of 77.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

