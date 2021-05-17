Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Has $2.88 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644,405 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 749.1% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.21. 7,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,183. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.60 and a twelve month high of $40.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.68.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.