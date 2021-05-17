Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 174,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after buying an additional 5,260 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 48,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $100.19. 1,150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,573. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $69.75 and a 1 year high of $102.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

