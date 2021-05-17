Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.33.

NXST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $150.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group has a 1 year low of $69.80 and a 1 year high of $163.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will post 16.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $114,428.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,538,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.33, for a total transaction of $726,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,092.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,328 shares of company stock valued at $20,825,705. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXST. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.