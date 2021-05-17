NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Up 14.3% This Week

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 17th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,690.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,074.44 or 0.02459188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $289.69 or 0.00663048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.35 or 0.00069461 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00007878 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000212 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001774 BTC.

NEXT.coin Coin Profile

NEXT is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . The official message board for NEXT.coin is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

NEXT.coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

