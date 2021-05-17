NEXT (NEXT) Trading 5.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded down 30% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. NEXT has a market capitalization of $903,036.37 and approximately $15,958.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEXT coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NEXT has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $283.07 or 0.00647901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007484 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000165 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002591 BTC.

NEXT Coin Profile

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr . NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

