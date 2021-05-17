NextDAO (NAX) Trading Up 135.2% This Week

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 37.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $10.73 million worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NextDAO has traded 135.2% higher against the dollar. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00087627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $199.51 or 0.00463436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.56 or 0.00084927 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00022930 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002323 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 1,987,599,777 coins and its circulating supply is 1,947,367,667 coins. The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

