NFT Index Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 16.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. NFT Index has a total market cap of $1.86 million and approximately $32,322.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $834.64 or 0.01843677 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00087113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $615.64 or 0.01359928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00116080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

About NFT Index

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

NFT Index Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

