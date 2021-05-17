NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.30 on Major Exchanges

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One NFT coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and $409,959.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.79 or 0.00085411 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003927 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00022367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $603.33 or 0.01363475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00065439 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.35 or 0.00116049 BTC.

NFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It launched on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.