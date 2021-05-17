NFTLootBox (LOOT) Trading 26.3% Lower Over Last Week

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Over the last week, NFTLootBox has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar. NFTLootBox has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and $259,164.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTLootBox coin can currently be purchased for about $60.07 or 0.00136311 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.08 or 0.00088679 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00450769 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.84 or 0.00224291 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004992 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $576.37 or 0.01307862 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00042059 BTC.

About NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox launched on November 7th, 2020. NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,599 coins. NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com . The Reddit community for NFTLootBox is https://reddit.com/r/NFTLootBox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NFTLootBox’s official Twitter account is @NFTLootBox . The official website for NFTLootBox is nftlootbox.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTLootBox is a non-Fungible Token (NFT) Project allowing users to Stake the LOOT token to earn Coins. Coins can then be used to open NFT Loot Boxes. The Loot Boxes contain a variety of NFTs – some produced In-House and some from other popular NFT Projects and Artists. NFTLootBox.com is a fairer and more exciting way to distribute NFTs. Now Everyone Has A Chance To Get Rare and Valuable NFTs. “

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

