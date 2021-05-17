Niftyx Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $15.56 Million (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 15.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000679 BTC on popular exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $15.56 million and approximately $571,034.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 31.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00085571 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00022364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.28 or 0.01361564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00064580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00114909 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

