Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0083 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Nimiq has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $64.28 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,169.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,491.72 or 0.07730336 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,114.35 or 0.02467058 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.39 or 0.00636252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00201122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.40 or 0.00797898 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.33 or 0.00638329 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008436 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $248.66 or 0.00550519 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,433,513,638 coins and its circulating supply is 7,772,013,638 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.