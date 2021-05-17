NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.78

Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.78 and traded as high as $7.94. NN shares last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 663,125 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 3.35.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. NN had a negative net margin of 39.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NN, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NN in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in NN by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NN during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in NN during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

About NN (NASDAQ:NNBR)

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

