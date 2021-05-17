Node Runners (NDR) Price Down 22% Over Last 7 Days

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 17th. In the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 22% lower against the dollar. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $91,362.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for about $74.36 or 0.00166909 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners (NDR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,377 coins. The official message board for Node Runners is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official website is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

