Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Market Cap Reaches $14.16 Million

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $390,918.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for approximately $199.89 or 0.00455208 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 33.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.70 or 0.00085850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003815 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00022616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.60 or 0.01244774 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.68 or 0.00115416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00062108 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn is a coin. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,826 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Non-Fungible Yearn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Non-Fungible Yearn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.