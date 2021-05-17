Nongfu Spring (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) dropped 3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. Approximately 12,510 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 357% from the average daily volume of 2,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

NNFSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Nongfu Spring in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nongfu Spring from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.00.

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. produces and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Functional Drinks Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers tea and coffee drink products, functional drink products, fruit juice products, plant-based yogurts, and fresh oranges and apples, as well as supply chain management.

