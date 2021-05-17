Nord Finance Reaches Market Cap of $7.65 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. Nord Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.65 million and $884,005.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded down 25.9% against the dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.52 or 0.00012646 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Nord Finance

Nord Finance was first traded on January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,384,622 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

