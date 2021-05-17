Nordson (NDSN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nordson to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NDSN opened at $205.87 on Monday. Nordson has a 12 month low of $158.00 and a 12 month high of $223.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $206.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 28.47%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.60.

In other Nordson news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 1,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.27, for a total transaction of $238,521.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total value of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,779 shares of company stock valued at $4,021,255 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

