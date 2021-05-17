Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Northern Trust reported sales of $1.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.29 billion to $6.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $131.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.56.

NTRS opened at $120.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.06. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.12. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $70.35 and a 52-week high of $121.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

In other Northern Trust news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.18, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,583,050. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Northern Trust by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Northern Trust by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 3,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

